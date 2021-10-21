TONIGHT: 8News and Urban One host Virginia gubernatorial forum with McAuliffe and Youngkin

Gubernatorial Forum
Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Streaming online
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – All eyes are on Virginia’s tight race for governor. Find out where the candidates stand on the key issues during this week’s 8News and Urban One Gubernatorial Forum.
Urban One Radio’s Clovia Lawrence and 8News Anchor Eric Philips will host the discussions with the two leading candidates, Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. Each candidate will have 30 minutes to answer questions on a variety of topics.
Watch the forum streaming here and on our Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.
