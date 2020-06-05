To support military families, Senators Blumenthal and Kaine push to make child care more affordable

Affordable accessible childcare is so important and military families who have to contend with the constant instability that results from frequent moves need our support

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– U.S Senators Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine recently announced legislation to make child care more affordable and accessible for military families.

According to Blumenthal and Kaine the Child Care Affordability and Accessibility for Military Families Act is supported by a national non-profit organization called Blue Star Families. Blue Star families focuses on dedicating and strengthening families through community building.

Kaine said: “Affordable accessible childcare is so important and military families who have to contend with the constant instability that results from frequent moves need our support. This legislation will improve and lower the cost of childcare.”

