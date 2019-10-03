To Remove or Not to Remove: Arlington and VDOT consider removing Crystal City overpasses

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2, will soon be heading to Arlington County, with leased buildings in Crystal City and owned buildings in Pentagon City. Those regions of the county are connected by Route 1 overpasses, which VDOT and the county have proposed to remove.

“The idea is to make it easier for transit, for walking, for cycling, to get between Pentagon City and Crystal City and along the corridor as well,” said Arlington County’s Transportation Director Dennis Leach.

The proposal is in the very beginning stages, and Leach says VDOT and the county will look for public input during the process. The walk from Crystal City to Pentagon City is only about 10 to 12 minutes, but Leach says the overpasses make that walk challenging and unsafe at times.