Tire thefts increase in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Vehicle tire thefts are on the rise in Prince William County. The county police department said they have received multiple calls in the past few weeks.

Police said tire theft is not uncommon, but most of these incidents have been taken place in residential neighborhoods, and with the weather warming up, suspects are coming in groups. Officials said in the past a lot of incidents took place in commuter lots where a large number of vehicles are left unattended.

Jonathan Perok, PIO, Supervisor said, “With tire thefts, it is a little bit difficult. We can always tell people to remove their valuables and lock their doors, but with your tires, there’s certain things you do. Park in well-lit areas, install wheel locks, there’s even some dash cameras that you can buy that are motion censored. If someone is removing your tires, it’s going to shake the vehicle and activate that. Residents should get some sort of alarm system as well.”

Officials urge residents to report any suspicious activity they may see, and they will continue to investigate these incidents to find out who’s responsible.