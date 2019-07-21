Tip off police the “safe way”: Prince William County police want information on double murder

FBI joined up with the county to reward anyone with information leading to an arrest.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– While the FBI has partnered up with the Prince William County Police Department to grant a reward to anyone with information on the double murder last month, police want people to be safe when coming forward.

Last month 40-year-old Milton Beltran Lopez and 39-year-old Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, had been shot dead off Featherstone Road in Woodbridge and since then FBI has come together with the County. They are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, however the department knows how scary coming forward with any information can be, so they want people to know there are ways to give information in a safe fashion.

“Tips can be made anonymously through our tip-line which is 703-792-7000, it can also be provide online at pwcgov.org/policetips, in addition to that individuals can always come to the police station or call and contact police officers, or ask to speak to a member of our violent crimes unit,” said Sgt. Jen Gudaitis, Prince William County Police Department.

Prince William County Police hope to continue working with community members to get to the bottom of this as fast as possible.