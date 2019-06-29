Three people arrested in connection to Warren County armed robbery

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Three people are under arrest for robbery charges in Warren County.

Noah Simpson, 19, of Front Royal, Va. was arrested on Thursday in Strasburg, Va., while Daytwan Green, 19, of Winchester, Va. was arrested Wednesday by city police. The third suspect, a minor from Front Royal, was also charged. All three suspects were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and abduction.

According to Sgt. Daniel Maxfield, the suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a young man on June 6th on Quiet Hollow Way in Warren County. The suspects allegedly stole several valuables from the victim, although authorities have not confirmed what was stolen.

Simpson faces additional charges of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The juvenile suspect has also been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and being in possession of a firearm after being adjudicated as a delinquent.

Simpson and Green are currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional jail. The juvenile is being held at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center.