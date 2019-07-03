Three men injured in Rose Hill shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two shootings in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Alexandria left three men injured.
Fairfax County Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 6400 block of Telegraph Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man who had been shot and transferred him to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A short time later on the 2700 block of James Drive, two more victims were found with gunshot wounds. Those men also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
“Preliminary detectives believe that two vehicles a Mitsubishi and a Toyota were involved in the exchange of gunfire in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road outside of a music studio,” said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.
Officials believe both incidents are gang related. The investigation continues.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App