Three men injured in Rose Hill shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two shootings in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Alexandria left three men injured.

Fairfax County Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 6400 block of Telegraph Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man who had been shot and transferred him to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A short time later on the 2700 block of James Drive, two more victims were found with gunshot wounds. Those men also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“Preliminary detectives believe that two vehicles a Mitsubishi and a Toyota were involved in the exchange of gunfire in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road outside of a music studio,” said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officials believe both incidents are gang related. The investigation continues.