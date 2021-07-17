Three men and one juvenile arrested for fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County detectives are arresting four suspects in connection with a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teen.

Police arrested one 17-year-old suspect and three adults. Two adults are 19-year-old Adrian Bryant and 20-year old Daezon Harris.

On Monday, July 12, a 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in the 4700 blocks of Still Pl. in Woodbridge. The investigation showed that the victim and three men met for a marijuana transaction when a fight broke out leading to the fatal shooting. A fourth suspect planned the robbery.

The third adult suspect 22-year-old Misae Walker was taken into custody in Maryland where he’ll remain until extradited to Virginia.