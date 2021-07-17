Three men and one juvenile arrested for fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Woodbridge

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daezon Anthony Harris and Adrian Kendall Bryant.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County detectives are arresting four suspects in connection with a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teen.

Police arrested one 17-year-old suspect and three adults. Two adults are 19-year-old Adrian Bryant and 20-year old Daezon Harris.

On Monday, July 12, a 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in the 4700 blocks of Still Pl. in Woodbridge. The investigation showed that the victim and three men met for a marijuana transaction when a fight broke out leading to the fatal shooting. A fourth suspect planned the robbery.

The third adult suspect 22-year-old Misae Walker was taken into custody in Maryland where he’ll remain until extradited to Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories