Three Fauquier Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM)– According to Fauquier Hospital, three Fauquier health employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sarah Cubbage Fauquier Health spokeswoman she said one employee is a care provider but was not in direct contact with patients when they began showing symptoms. The other two employees are not care providers and were not in direct contact with any patients.

Fauquier Health are continuing to work with the Virginia Department of Health to notify and test staff members who came in contact with these individuals.