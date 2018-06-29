Three drug arrests in Shenandoah County

Virginia

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. - Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on drug charges on Wednesday.

Tiffany Lopez, Taureon Ferrell and Ashley Rush were all charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Taureon was also charged with distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Rush was also charged with distribution and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 

Shenandoah County Sheriff's deputies say these cases are not related.

