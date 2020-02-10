Multi-vehicle accident leaves one man dead

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead following a three car crash that occurred in Clifton, Virginia
Fairfax County Police department said Earl Wilkins Jr., 52, died as a result of injuries from a car crash at the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road.
Detectives say Wilkins was traveling southbound when he drove into northbound traffic and crashed into a Honda Civic. When Wilkins got out of his car and stood in the roadway, a third vehicle struck the Civic and pushed it into Wilkins.
Officials said he was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App