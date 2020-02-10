Multi-vehicle accident leaves one man dead

Virginia

Fairfax County Police department said 52, Earl Wilkins Jr. died

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead following a three car crash that occurred in Clifton, Virginia

Fairfax County Police department said Earl Wilkins Jr., 52, died as a result of injuries from a car crash at the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road.

Detectives say Wilkins was traveling southbound when he drove into northbound traffic and crashed into a Honda Civic. When Wilkins got out of his car and stood in the roadway, a third vehicle struck the Civic and pushed it into Wilkins.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories