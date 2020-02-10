Multi-vehicle accident leaves one man dead

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead following a three car crash that occurred in Clifton, Virginia

Fairfax County Police department said Earl Wilkins Jr., 52, died as a result of injuries from a car crash at the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road.

Detectives say Wilkins was traveling southbound when he drove into northbound traffic and crashed into a Honda Civic. When Wilkins got out of his car and stood in the roadway, a third vehicle struck the Civic and pushed it into Wilkins.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation.