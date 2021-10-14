Three Alexandria public schools involved in school shooting threat

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria police said that three Alexandria public schools were involved in a shooting threat on Thursday.

The schools included Alexandria City High School’s King Street and Minnie Howard campuses and Francis C. Hammond Middle School.

The police have not confirmed any fatalities, and it was reported the call was not valid — but Francis C. Hammond Middle School was put on lockdown. As officers were searching the school, a student was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical injury.

Alexandria City High School King Street and Minnie Howard campuses were also involved in the threat, but their campuses were closed Thursday.

