Three additional arrests made in Woodbridge homicide

From left to right: Joseph Tarawalie, Wilford Osei and J’vahn Durgan

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police announced Wednesday that three additional suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a late November Woodbridge shooting homicide.

Police identified J’vahn Durgan, 19, of Woodbridge, Wilford Amoako Osei, 19, of Woodbridge and Joseph Alpha Tarawalie, 18, of Washington DC as the three suspects.

Police say the men were in the area when the shooting of Michael B. Adom occurred. Police say Durgan and Osei were arrested last Sunday, and Tarawalie was arrested Tuesday.

On December 3, another 19-year-old Woodbridge man was charged in connection with the homicide.

All three men are being held without bond and are charged with accessory after the fact in a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and attempted shooting into an occupied dwelling.