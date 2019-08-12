Thousands temporarily lost power after 18-wheeler snapped power pole in half

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Thousands of residents in Alexandria were without power Monday morning after an 18-wheeler took down low-hanging power lines on Hume St. in the Del Ray neighborhood.
Lieutenant Courtney Ballantine of the Alexandria Police Department says the driver was trying to turn around in a parking lot when the lines caught on the truck. The power pole broke in half and caused two other circuit breaks through the Dominion Power system.
“Power was taken offline all the way out to Seminary Rd. and Howard,” said Ballantine. “It was a significant power outage.”
Crews were able to reset the system quickly; however, about 70 customers were still without power until late Monday afternoon.
Temporary generators were set up near the downed lines, around the intersection of Mount Vernon and Commonwealth Ave.
