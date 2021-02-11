Thousands of cards delivered to Inova healthcare workers and children for Valentine’s Day

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Every year, a local Northern Virginia nonprofit, Volunteer Fairfax, organizes a Valentine’s card delivery for children in foster care, but this year they shifted their focus and expanded their card delivery, delivering thousands of cards to Inova Hospital workers.

Volunteer Fairfax delivered over 7,000 cards to healthcare workers and over 3,000 cards to foster care, Children’s Hospital and Special Olympics children.

The nonprofit handed out supply kits to 650 community members, supplying them with 15 cards, poems, stickers and tape to create cards on their own. Volunteer Fairfax was shocked by the community’s response this year.

“To know that people are saying, ‘No, I want to do this, when are we doing this?’ and then to be able to turn it over and to see the emotion on the faces of the people receiving them and knowing how much they have been pouring into our community, and to be able to say, ‘your community has your back and supports you.’ To be able to be the messenger to deliver that, was an honor, an absolute honor,” said Kim Luckabaugh, organizer of the card delivery.

To learn more about Volunteer Fairfax, click here.