Thomas Jefferson High School ranked #1 in the nation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) was ranked the number one school nationwide in the U.S. News Best High Schools report.

TJ made the top of the list followed by 11 other Fairfax County Public Schools making the top 1,000. The report ranked nearly 18,000 schools nationally based on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

WDVM reached out to FCPS for a comment, and the school district said, “This recognition reflects on hard work by so many thousands of our staff who continue to work together to provide instruction virtually, concurrently, as well as resume in-person at every FCPS school.”

The top ten schools are:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – Alexandria, Virginia Academic Magnet High School – North Charleston, South Carolina The Davidson Academy of Nevada – Reno, Nevada Payton College Preparatory High School – Chicago School for Advanced Studies – Miami Sumner Academy of Arts and Science – Kansas City Merrol Hyde Magnet School – Hendersonville, Tennessee BASIS Chandler – Chandler, Arizona Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology – Lawrenceville, Georgia Signature School – Evansville, Indiana

TTJHSST also ranked number one in 2020.