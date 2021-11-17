‘This is transformative’: Gov. Northam tours Amazon’s HQ2 construction site

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam visited Arlington on Wednesday to take a tour of Amazon’s HQ2 construction site.

Construction began on Amazon’s second headquarters, HQ2, back in January 2020. Nearly three years after the announcement to build HQ2 in Arlington, Northam toured Metropolitan Park, the first phase of Amazon’s $2.5 billion development.

“This has been transformative for this area and for Virginia,” said Northam.

The governor says his administration has been focused on bringing more jobs to the state, and with HQ2, the company will create 25,000 new roles.

“As of today, we have more than 3500 amazon employees working at HQ2, and we have more than 2,500 open roles,” said Brian Huseman, VP of public policy at Amazon.

The company is also committed to supporting Virginia-owned small businesses, prioritizing these companies to fill the 50,000 square feet of retail space.

“We’re going to prioritize small, local, minority, and women-owned retailers for the ground floors for our office space,” said Huseman.

Met Park will include two 22-story office buildings and a public, two-acre park. Despite the pandemic, construction is full speed ahead.

“I’m truly proud to share that we’ve hit all of our critical milestones, and we have kept the project on schedule. We have surpassed the halfway mark on our concrete operations,” said Jeff King, VP of Clark Construction.

With roughly 800 workers on the project per day, Met Park is expected to be completed by 2023.