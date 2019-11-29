This holiday season, ditch the wrapping paper for an environmentally friendly alternative

Most wrapping paper is non-recyclable. Singer says wrapping paper and gift bags create 4 million tons of extra waste.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — With the Black Friday shopping out of the way, it’s time to wrap those gifts in time for the holidays. An Arlington woman wants you to think outside of the box — or, landfill, that is — and “wrap and scrap.”

Beth Singer of Beth Singer Design has vowed never to use wrapping paper again. Instead, she’s re-purposing items from around her home to make for a funky, witty, and thoughtful alternative.

An old shopping bag or tissue paper from an old shoe box is used as wrapping paper. Some fabric glue is used to affix items — from ordinary fabric to unusual items like recycled metal.

“When you give it to somebody you are actually doubling their pleasure because you’re giving them a gift on the outside and you’re giving them a gift on the inside,” said Singer.

