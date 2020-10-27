This affordable housing unit is helping Arlington reach carbon neutrality

The Apex is home to the largest solar panel array on a multifamily apartment building in Northern Virginia.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — AHC Inc., a nonprofit developer of affordable housing, has developed more than 7,500 apartment units since it was founded in 1975. This spring it opened The Apex, a new affordable apartment community in Four Mile Run. The apartment building is home to 256 units.

Thanks to a partnership with Arlington County, it’s also home to the largest solar panel array on a multifamily apartment building in Northern Virginia. Last week, 342 solar panels got to work to help Arlington County reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Apex is generating enough solar electricity to power 11 single-family homes over the course of one year, powering electricity, lights, elevators, and fitness equipment. The solar energy is saving The Apex a considerable amount of money — allowing the nonprofit to focus on resident services and avoid raising rent.

The roof isn’t the only thing that’s energy-efficient. The Apex also has high-efficiency toilets, showerheads, and faucets, LED lighting, ENERGY STAR appliances, and enhanced insulation. Residents also have protected bike storage if they opt for a cleaner way of getting around.