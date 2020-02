The Musuem of the Shenandoah Valley has a new exhibit about devices and technology.

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) — A new Smithsonian exhibition is making its debut at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.

“Things Come Apart”, crafted by artist Todd McLellan, will feature nearly 40 photographs of pieces that come together to makeup various devices and technology. The exhibit is organized by the Smithsonian traveling exhibition service or ‘sites’ and will open to the public on February 15 for free.