Thieves in superhero masks rob jogger

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a robbery in which suspects wore superhero masks.

Officials said this incident is very rare in the South Riding community. Officials were called October 17 after an adult male jogging in the Adamstown area was confronted by two men wearing superhero masks. The suspects asked to borrow the jogger’s phone, and when he refused the suspects robbed him.

“He described both as being white males about 5’8- 5’10 in height both having a medium built. One of the individuals did produce a small pocket knife and demanded the victim’s wallet in which he handed over, and these two subjects took off,” Mark Poland of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office said.

Officials ask for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or obtained footage to please contact the department at 703-777-1021.