Thermal Shelter of Front Royal opens for the season

Virginia

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Thermal shelters are starting to open back up as we head into the colder months.

Thermal Shelter of Front Royal has hand sanitizer, masks, and hand washing to help cut down on germ spread as they offer their services. They also typically travel to different locations throughout the winter season, but this year they are staying put in one location at West 15th Street.

Workers take people’s temperatures and ask them questions about symptoms to help monitor any potential COVID-19 spread at the shelter.

