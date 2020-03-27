Therapy sessions move online for survivors of traumatic brain injuries

"I think the best thing was just getting on there and seeing everybody's face," Jacobs said. "Having everybody recognize each other and talk about how they're trying to manage during this really tough time."

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Stroke Comeback Center, a nonprofit and support system for stroke survivors, is closed this week. Its therapy sessions haven’t stopped; they’ve just gone online. Many of the center’s services are group sessions and speech-language pathologist Laurie Jacobs says social distancing worried her.

“This ‘not getting together’ was my biggest concern because as a speech pathologist I can’t provide that and the members provide it for each other,” Jacobs said. “The group atmosphere is what really builds people.”

That atmosphere hasn’t gone away entirely; on Friday morning Jacobs and a small group of clients got together on Zoom for an exercise they normally do around a conference room table.

“I think the best thing was just getting on there and seeing everybody’s face,” Jacobs said. “Having everybody recognize each other and talk about how they’re trying to manage during this really tough time.” One of her clients was feeling a little blue Friday morning. Jacobs says her Comeback Center friends rallied around her over Zoom and offered words of advice and comfort.

In October, WDVM visited Learning Rx, a “brain training” center for those with ADHD, dyslexia, memory loss, learning disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries.

That day, we met Chris Vincent who goes to Learning Rx multiple times a week. “This has totally, 100 percent, changed my life,” Vincent said. He said he found out about Learning Rx when Executive Director Maureen Loftus visited him and other clients at the Stroke Comeback Center.

Vincent is still training with Learning Rx, which has also taken its sessions online for the time being. Loftus says going to Learning Rx is like going to the gym — getting that practice in is just as important for people with traumatic brain injuries. “You have to do that regular intervention to make sure you retain the gains that you’ve been striving for and they really can’t afford to lose any ground that they’ve worked so hard to gain,” Loftus said.

Learning Rx has been moving its sessions online for about six months. When coronavirus threatened their day-to-day, Loftus says the move online was pretty seamless, since many of their staff members (or “brain trainers”) were already trained to do their lessons over video conference.

Brain Trainer Conor Loftus says the transition online has also been easy for the clients he works with — both young and old. The online sessions have safeguarded their progress and have been a lifeline in other ways.

“Especially for the client that I work with who is a stroke survivor, it’s one of the few social interactions that he’s able to have on a day-to-day basis because he’s not able to go out of the house because of preexisting conditions and those things that are affected by the virus that’s going around right now,” Conor said. “I don’t mind spending a few minutes at the beginning of the session just giving him some conversation because he’s not able to get it otherwise. Just giving him five minutes, in the beginning, might be the only conversation that he gets the whole day..”