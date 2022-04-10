ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Washington Daffodil Society hosted a daffodil show in time for the spring season on Sunday.

The show featured more than a thousand blooms of various daffodil flowers.

Organizers invited members and the public to enter their flowers into the annual show.

The non-profit holds the show during April as they say it’s their peak season.

“The weather’s been a little crazy this spring, but we did have one thousand blooms here that you’ll be able to enjoy. We also have 465 entries and about 50 people that entered their flowers in our show this year,” said Kathy Welsh Co-chair, The Washington Daffodil Society Show.

The society hosts several events a year, with their next event in June.