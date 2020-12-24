The warning signs for technology addiction in children

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Online learning and being stuck at home can create more opportunities for technology addiction to set in for children. What are the warning signs, and what can parents do about it?

Joshua Andrus, an addiction specialist, says that there are a few methods to helping with a child’s addiction to screens.

He says that kids need a “pattern interruption.” The best example of this is by reading a book.

It breaks the child’s screen time, while also promoting human interaction and lessons outside of technology.

Andrus says that there are some signs of tech addiction that parents should watch for.



“When you take away the substance, you see withdrawal and addictions. When you take away the device, there is irritation, agitation, and the inability to settle down,” he said.

Another habit of addiction is being preoccupied over technology.

“When they have opportunities and they’re done, they reward themselves with it, so they’re fixated on that,” said Andrus.

Andrus says that tech addiction is can be serious and lead to an unbalanced life and view of the world — some extreme cases resulting in mental health disorders.