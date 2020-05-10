The Virginia Department of Health reports more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– As COVID-19 continues to spread, and Governor Ralph Northam signing an order allowing the state to begin to re-open, the Virginia Department of Health reports more than 24,000 total cases of COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 24,081 total cases and 839 deaths from the virus. According to Health officials, there have been 7 new outbreaks reported Sunday. Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,201 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

“Even when we ease some restrictions, we must continue to behave more cautiously than before,” said Gov. Northam. “We must not relax our vigilance our think that the risk has passed especially for our most vulnerable populations.”

During phase one of Northam order, there will be safety measures banning social gatherings of more than 10 people, however, more businesses will be allowed to re-open.