The victim in a Sterling homicide has been identified

Virginia

The victim was found early Wednesday morning in the roadway of Emerald Point Terrace.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred in the Sterling area on Wednesday.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jose I. Escobar Menendez. Menendez was discovered early Wednesday morning in the roadway of Emerald Point Terrace near Winding Road.

Officials say there is no indication of any threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

