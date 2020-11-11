The United States Marine Corps celebrate 245 years

Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The United States Marine Corps turned 245 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Marines across the world celebrate the birthday each year, remembering the service and sacrifice every Marine has made and continues to make.

The day is also a time to honor the legacy passed down through generations. Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Gary L. Thomas and Sergeant Major Troy E. Black laid a wreath at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington first thing in the morning.

To learn more about the U.S. Marine Corps, click here.

