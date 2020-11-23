The Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley set to open

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is set to open “The Trails,” a free-admission art park on November 25th.

The Trails will feature 90 acres of nature that patrons can walk, run and bicycle through. Many of the trails are ADA-accessible and are amongst carefully crafted artwork. The Trails took eight years of planning and 9 million dollars to create. They were made possible thanks to over 1000 donations and grants.

The MSV will continue to expand the Trails by adding new additions to the exhibit. The museum is currently in the works of finishing construction on the Wetlands Trail, Floating Boardwalk, and Trail Head, which are expected to open near the end of December.

The Trails will be available year-round from 7 am till dusk.