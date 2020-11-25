The silo at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley features art installation

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The inside of the silo now features an art piece called Silo Skyline. The mobile features iron birds and clouds that move using a hand crank. The piece was inspired by sights around the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Local artisans including Andrew White, Jack McAllister, and Brett Phillips worked to put the piece together. It took just under a year to install and used engineering and metalsmith work to complete.
