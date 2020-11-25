The silo at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley features art installation

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The inside of the silo now features an art piece called Silo Skyline. The mobile features iron birds and clouds that move using a hand crank. The piece was inspired by sights around the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Local artisans including Andrew White, Jack McAllister, and Brett Phillips worked to put the piece together. It took just under a year to install and used engineering and metalsmith work to complete.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories