The Show Will Go On: Enjoy Manassas’ summer concert series online

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Harris Pavilion is rarely empty. On Thursday mornings, for example, Historic Downtown hosts the city’s farmer’s market. But on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays, the pavilion is a lot quieter than usual.

“I do a lot of shows per year and right now I think there’ve been 79 shows that have been canceled. So yeah, it’s a pretty trying time for musicians,” said performer Shane Gamble. He’s been performing in the city for 10 years now. Despite canceling its summer concert series in person, Manassas was one less cancelation on Gamble’s setlist.

Every Tuesday until October, music lovers everywhere will have something to look forward to: a live streamed performance shot in the Manassas Museum.

Gamble says he’d already been streaming performances on Facebook and Instagram Live. “Honestly, the feedback I was getting from people was, ‘We really need this right now. We need some human interaction. I want to feel like I’m going to a show even though we can’t.’”

“Even the small bit that we can play in trying to make people’s day a little bit better is kind of the main reason we wanted to continue to go forward virtually,” said Alex Hamilton, the City of Manassas’ recreation supervisor.

