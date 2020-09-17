The SCC extends there moratorium on utility service shutoffs

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The general moratorium on utility shutoffs is extended through October 5, 2020. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued the order following a request from Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam.

With this extension, it will urge Governor Ralph Northam and the General Assembly to appropriate funds for direct financial assistance to those who are unable to pay their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ralph Northam, Virginia Governor said, “My request for the extension will give the General Assembly the time they need to address this issue, finalize their budget, and complete their important work during this special session.No family should have to go without critical utilities during a pandemic.”

According to SCC officials, the end of the Commission directed moratorium on October 5 does not mean the end of protections for customers in arrears who are making a good faith effort to pay their bills over a longer time period. Customers who enter such extended payment plans with their utilities will continue to be protected from service cut-offs even after the end of this moratorium.