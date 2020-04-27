The rise of COVID-19 cases rises to almost 13,000

There have been 448 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to Virginia Department of Health the rise of COVID-19 cases reported are at 12,970.

There have been 448 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth. 1,815 COVID-19 patients have been released from the hospital according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “testing isn’t just about the test itself. Labs might be able to run test but until doctors have enough swabs to do the test and when we have enough supplies to safely transport the test we cannot meet the need for testing.”

According to health officials there are currently 1,436 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending from Saturday.