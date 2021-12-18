The PARC at Tysons hosts Holiday Market and Winter Village

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The holidays are just a week away, and the PARC at Tysons transformed into a festive winter village featuring a holiday market to celebrate the season.

Celebrate Fairfax partnered with the county to put on the event. Organizers say events like this benefit the community.

“We’re partnering with the county to be able to create these unique experiences and to start building up that social infrastructure and help out the community, and create something fun for them to do that’s free,” said Ashley Morris, President, and CEO, Celebrate Fairfax, Inc.

The market included more than 30 vendors with a variety of items. The market took place during the first 3 Saturdays of December.

Celebrate Fairfax, and The PARC will be hosting another market on Jan. 15.

Organizers say they will also have ‘shop local Saturdays’ once a month throughout the upcoming year. For more information on upcoming events, visit celebratefairfax.com.