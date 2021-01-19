The NRA announces plans to reincorporate in Texas, will keep HQ in Fairfax for now

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced it plans to seek bankruptcy protection, leave New York and reincorporate in Texas but will keep its headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia for now.

The NRA is currently incorporated as a nonprofit in New York but believes this is a necessary move to enable long-term growth and success. In a press release, the NRA said the move will allow it to be “free from the toxic political environment of New York.”

The organization is deciding if keeping operations in Fairfax is in the best interest of its members.

“For the immediate future, we’re going to analyze whether the move of our headquarters, now in Fairfax, is in the best interest of our members. We’ve put together a committee that’s going to look at places, the best options for us if we do…Texas is on that list so we’re certainly looking but for the foreseeable future, we’ll remain in Fairfax,” said Amy Hunter, Director of Media Relations

for the NRA.

General business operations will remain in Fairfax in the meantime.