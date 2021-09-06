The Loudoun Arts Film Festival returns this week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The second annual Loudoun Arts Film Festival (LAFF) is returning to Loudoun County on September 10.

The festival features movies created by local filmmakers with a range of genres.

With tickets starting at $40, locals can attend a wine tasting, listen to music and watch the selected films from the comfort of their car.

“We have Oscar-winning shorts, we have animated film…We’ve got some student films, some local block films,” said co-founder of LAFF, Owen Palmiotti. “Getting that representation for a local film maker at a drive-in watching their movie is probably one of the coolest experiences for me.”

The drive-in screenings will be held at 50 West Winery & Vineyard in Middleburg. The festival highlights the local arts in the community, featuring live music performances and an art show.

Over 100 films will be screened at this year’s event. Palmiotti says to accommodate the large number of entries, the festival is offering a second location at Artistic Fuel in Leesburg.

“We want to maximize on connections of the filmmakers, making sure they have opportunities to talk,” said Palmiotti. “We also have a bunch of happy hours throughout the week.”

LAFF is a non-profit organization that serves as a platform to connect artists locally and internationally.

The festival will run Sept. 10-19. Tickets and other information can be found on the event’s website.