The largest July 4th fireworks show in Northern Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — If you are looking for ways to celebrate the fourth of July in Northern Virginia you are in luck, here’s everything you need to know.

On Sunday, July 4 at 3 pm, you can enjoy one of the largest fireworks show in Historic Downtown Manassas. This annual celebration will include food and different themed decorating contests.

Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. Some of the best seats are located on the Manassas Museum Lawn, although fireworks can still be viewed in neighboring areas. Since this is a public outdoor event viewers are encouraged to arrive early. Garage parking will not be available but street parking in the Historic Downtown area will be open.