The Hideaway Cafe is keeping the lights on with beverage bonds

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Owner and general manager Victoria Kidd named her basement cafe The Hideaway because of its nondescript location. It’s since moved, but one thing has remained the same: it’s a place to escape from everyday life with people who know you and care for you. “It’s a place to tuck away from the rest of the world,” Kidd said.

The Hideaway is closed for service at the moment, but Kidd says they’re working on a transition to some sort of curbside or delivery service. Meantime, she’s found a clever way to stay afloat.

The cafe has rolled out “beverage bonds,” or gift certificates, for $50 to $100 each. Customers will receive a booklet in the mail with certificates for lattes, bags of coffee, a pastry, and other products. Each certificate is decorated by a local artist. Kidd says she knew the beverage bonds would sell… but not nearly as fast as they did. The Hideaway is capping sales at 100 beverage bonds. In just a week, they’ve sold about 75 percent of them.

“Even with the sales that we’re having right now online — we are selling coffee and shipping coffee and things like that — we’re 90 percent down from a regular month. It’s a tremendous amount of money for a small business,” Kidd said. The bonds will help pay for rent, utilities, and supporting The Hideaway’s employees, who are still getting paid while the cafe is closed.

Kidd says it’s important to keep the lights on to feed her employees’ families. But it’s also important to stay open because of how many families The Hideaway feeds in other ways. In the last four years, The Hideaway has raised and donated $40,000 in cash and in-kind donations for people in need.