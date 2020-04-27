The Fairfax County Health Department launches new COVID-19 data site

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– The Fairfax County health department launched a new website with detailed information on COVID-19 cases in the area.

In an effort to be more transparent and informative, the site will report

Total Cases, Hospitalizations, and Fatalities.

Cases by Locality including Fairfax County, City of Fairfax and Falls Church

Case Rates by Combined Zip Code

Case Rates by Age Group

Case Rates by Racial and Ethnic Groups

A graph trajectory to help visualize the number of COVID-19 cases.

Epidemic Curve to show the number of new cases per week.

Fairfax Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu says, “providing this data will help show the extent of the outbreak and highlight areas where there may be disparities in the Fairfax health district without breaching the confidentiality of individuals with COVID-19 infection.”

According to the department the Fairfax Health District has the most cases in Virginia.