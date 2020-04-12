The Fairfax County Health Department goes over face mask guidelines

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– With a limited supply of medical-grade masks available, people are resulting in DIY face masks but which are the best materials to use and how effective are they?

“Your face covering should be made out of a tightly woven fabric that has a high thread count you do not want to use a fabric that is loosely woven like knitted scarfs,” said Dawna Poyner, Public health nurse for the Fairfax County Health Department.

The CDC recommends cloth face coverings so that nurses, doctors, and other health officials have access to medical-grade masks.

“Think of your face covering as underwear and drop it in the laundry basket when you remove it be sure to wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least for 20 seconds and never re-use a cloth face-covering without first washing with hot water and drying it on medium heat,” said Poyner.

According to the American Lung Association, one in four people infected with COVID-19 might show mild symptoms or none at all using a cloth face covering can help slow the spread of transmission to others if you don’t know you’re sick.

Face coverings are not recommended for people who have trouble breathing or children younger than two.