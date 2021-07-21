The delta variant powering 83.2% of new U.S. COVID cases

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The delta variant is making up a staggering 83.2% of new COVID cases nationally — a 30% jump from when WDVM reported on the variant just two weeks ago.

On a national scale, President Joe Biden warns Americans on who is most at risk of death from the coronavirus.

“Virtually all are from unvaccinated people. And that means the safest thing to do is get vaccinated,” said President Biden.

Locally, Doctor David Goodfriend with the Loudoun County Health Department echoes the president’s message.

“It is very concerning, particularly for those who were unvaccinated,” said Dr. Goodfriend. “About three weeks ago we were seeing about on average about five cases a day we’re now up to about 20 cases a day in Loudoun county. And that’s duplicated throughout the region.”

He says the health department continues its effort to vaccinate and educate residents.

“Our main vaccination site at Dulles Town Center, that’s going to be running through August 24 and we’re actively looking for a new location,” said Dr. Goodfriend. “In addition to that, we’ve been holding mobile events in different locations throughout Loudoun County, particularly in those areas where vaccination rates tend to be a little lower.”

As families prepare to have kids return to school in the fall, he advises now is the time to vaccinate.

“This is the best time to get vaccinated because if you get your first shot today, your second shot in three weeks then two weeks after that you’re fully vaccinated, that’s when school starts for a lot of folks,” said Dr. Goodfriend.”

Virginia Department of Health records show since the start of July, the state has been on an upwards trend in probably and confirmed cases.

To find a vaccine near you go to Vaccine.gov or click this link here.

