The community feeding taskforce prepares to give away 10,000 boxes to families in need for Thanksgiving

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– To prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, a organization in Prince William County is getting ready to give Thanksgiving boxes to families in need.

The Community Feeding Taskforce is preparing 10,000 boxes for local families. The initiative started November 9th and will go all the way up to Thanksgiving day. Volunteer groups are also showing up and giving back as part of the “Build A Box Contest”. Officials said they’re already expecting to exceed over 10,000 boxes made.

Aaron Tolson, Prince William Food Rescue Director said,

“We decided to have some fun with it and invite groups of 5-10 to sign up and come in to see how many boxes they can build in a three hour window and make it a bit of a competition. The groups that come in will get points for boxes that they build and extra points for team spirit wear and overall team spirit.”

Since jumpstarting the initiative, 1300 boxes have been made. Volunteer groups interested in making boxes can sign up for three-hour time slots as part of the “Build-a-Box Contest.”