The city of Winchester asks residents to fill out survey to help with its strategic plan

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is asking residents to fill out a survey to see how the City is doing and what the values of the City are.

The 28 question survey will help the City government come up with a new strategic plan for Winchester to be used for the next several years. The strategic plan works to improve the quality of life for those living in the city and city partners. The survey asks questions in several key areas such as economic growth, public health, and safety.

The deadline to complete the survey is April 30. You can complete the survey here.