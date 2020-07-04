The City of Manassas offers rental and utility support to residents in need

According to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program funds are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis for immediate need

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)–After receiving about $3.5 million from the federal government through the CARES Act, the city of Manassas is offering help to residents in need.

Manassas is offering some financial relief to individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that lead to the economic spiral. According to the Department of Social Services they begun accepting applications for its new rental and utility assistance program that will offer up to $1,000 a month for two months to residents for those who are eligible.

According to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program funds are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis for immediate need. Payments will also be made directly to landlord or mortgage companies for properties located within the city limits.

Eligibility Requirements

In order to qualify for assistance from the COVID-19 Emergency Financial Housing and Utility Assistance Program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

You must be a resident of and living in Manassas City.

Households requesting rental assistance must be current on their rent as of March 1, 2020.

Households requesting Utility Assistance must be current on their utilities as of March 1, 2020.

Utilities must be in the applicant’s name for Utility Assistance.

Households must meet income guidelines.

Households must demonstrate that they can maintain their housing in the immediate future.

Households must provide documentation showing the loss of income or financial impact of COVID-19.

Households must have a current and valid lease or mortgage agreement in the applicant’s name. All landlords/lenders must be able to provide a W-9 to the City of Manassas.



Who is not eligible?