The City of Manassas is supporting its small businesses in Historic Downtown

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas is temporarily designating 15-minute parking spaces in Historic Downtown. It’s one of many ways the city is supporting its small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The spaces will be along Battle and Main Streets between Church Street and the railroad tracks. The city hopes the new spots will encourage pick-up and delivery options at local restaurants and bakeries; not to mention social distancing.

Nearly all of the businesses in Historic Downtown are independently owned.

“These are our friends and our neighbors and we need them to be able to get through this crisis and be there when things return to normal,” said the city’s Economic Development Director Patrick Small. “All of our economic development efforts right now are focused on initiatives to support small businesses in the city.”

The city is promoting its businesses by advertising on social media sites. It will continue posting updates on its virtual message boards.