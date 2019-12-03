The City of Manassas is making major improvements to its bike lane system

As roads are re-paved as part of its Transportation Master Plan, the city is also adding additional bike lanes to major roadways.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — If you’re a fan of getting around on two wheels, the city is taking steps to be sure your ride is safer.

As roads are re-paved as part of its Transportation Master Plan, the city is also adding additional bike lanes to major roadways.

Some bike lanes were striped back in 2007 when the bicycle network was implemented, but not very many. Planning and Zoning Manager Matt Arcieri says much of the network was share-the-road signage.

The new system ensures all neighborhoods have a bike lane network. After the project is all said and done, the city will have nearly 45 miles of bikes lanes and shared roadways, streets, and paths.

“Our consultant went out and looked at where folks want to ride their bicycles; seeing where we have connections to keep public facilities,” said Arcieri. “And then looking at existing roadways, wider roadways we might be able to fit bicycle infrastructure into the roadway.”

The pilot will weave all that together; connecting facilities, downtown, schools, and the train station.

While bike lanes add an additional level of safety for cyclists, Arcieri says they can also provide traffic calming. “It’s a signal to drivers to slow down a little bit and make sure you’re providing proper clearance for the bicycles that are also using the roadways.”

The upgrades are already underway. Cyclists can enjoy new or improved bike lanes on Richmond Avenue, Godwin Drive, and Cloverhill Road.