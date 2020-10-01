The city of Alexandria highlight “Locks and Lockboxes” to help prevent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — With the heightened stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Alexandria is highlighting “Locks and Lockboxes” to help prevent suicide.

The city is offering locks for firearms and lockboxes for medications at no cost, for residents through the lock and talk program. The lock and talk program aims to help prevent suicides by limiting access to lethal means.

Noraine Buttar, Youth Development Team Leader said, “Lock and Talk is really a campaign, and it’s just not about handing out the equipment, its also the talking part. We encourage people to talk about suicide and to ask people, to keep an eye on each other, and to ask people if they see someone struggling, ask them if they are okay.”

Officials said studies show that 61% of people who commit suicide use firearms and 19% use poisons and or medications.

For more information on suicide awareness and prevention, the city has provided resources here.