The Catholic Diocese of Arlington establishes advisory council to address issues of racism

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — To address ongoing issues of racism, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington formed an advisory council to address racism in all forms.

The council will develop and oversee implementations to tackle this issue. According to Michael Burbidge, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington said the advisory council comprises of black women and men from across the Diocese who will advise on him on issues related to race.

“I think the council is going to put me as I’ve done in the past into ways that I can really listen, and to be attentive. I will continue to listen to the stories, listen to how people have been victims of racism and what that did to them in their lives. Also, we have to find ways to accompany, how we do accompany members of all communities who have experienced racism” said Burbidge.

Burbidge announced the decision to form an advisory council on racism on August 1, 2020, at a prayer service on racism. The council’s first meeting will take place in October. Burbidge also said he will continue to acknowledge this issue and work together with parish members across the country to bring new hope and unity as they move forward.