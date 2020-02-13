The Catholic Diocese of Arlington and parishioners prepare for Virginia March for Life

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– The Catholic Diocese of Arlington are preparing to participate in the second annual Virginia March for Life.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington and Parishioners’ from across the Dioceses will be traveling to Richmond on Thursday to take a stand for life. Last year, over 6,000 participants came out to support the cause, according to the Diocese of Arlington.

According to officials, the Virginia March for Life event is meant to demonstrate the value of all human life from conception to death. Members of the Diocese said they have been preparing for this event for quite some time now.

Therese Bermpohl, March attendee said, “We’re hoping to go next year but were hoping to get to a point where we don’t have to march anymore, that Virginia is just a state that protects all human life from conception to natural death at all stages.”

The march will be held at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond.