The busy season is just starting for some stores

Now that Christmas is behind us, the busiest time for big box stores may be through, but for thrift shops, the busy season has just begun.

"Especially right after Christmas, right after Christmas we will get a huge rush, it's going to be busy non-stop." Melinda Gochenour of the Salvation Army Family Store says.

With 2019 coming, It's out with the old and in with the new. Auxiliary Attic volunteer Pam Pampe says people are cleaning out their closets and local thrift shops are benefiting from it.

"They're getting rid of things to accommodate other things, and so, our store room is full...after Christmas when we have all gotten gift cards, or have gotten new outfits we see an influx of gently used clothing that's lovely." Pam Pampe of the Auxiliary Attic says.

But there's also something in it for those who donate and Leslie Tucker says that's also a big reason for the year-end donation influx.

"Everybody knows December 31st is the deadline for taxes and there's a lot of people between the 26th and the 31st who will come in with lots of donations." Leslie Tucker of the Auxiliary Attic says.

Over at the salvation army family store, all types of items are being donated.

"Clothes or what we call brick-brack which is like of glassware Christmas, stuff like that, books, just anything." Gochenour explains.

Some of them being brand new.

"After Christmas they bring us items that they don't want, they get stuff for Christmas and they don't want them." Kimberly Hockensmith Salvation Army Family Store says.

Just like big box stores hire holiday help, thrift stores need post-holiday volunteers. Volunteer Alice Hawes says she hopes volunteering is on everyone's new years resolution list.

"We need volunteers 24/7 all year long." Hawes says.

And thrift store volunteers say they have seen just as many post holiday shoppers as they've seen donators.